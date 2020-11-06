A person who has recovered from COVID-19 has donated a PCR machine to Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital.

Therefore, the number of PCR tests conducted by the Sri Jayawardenapura General Hospital will be increased.

Accordingly, 300 PCR tests are expected to be carried out per day, the director of the hospital Dr. Ratnasiri said.

The Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital did not have a PCR test machine before and the PCR tests at that hospital were conducted through the Borella Medical Research Institute.