Personal Data Protection Bill passed with amendments

The Personal Data Protection Bill presented by Minister Namal Rajapaksa was passed in Parliament yesterday (March 09) with amendments.

When it was produced for the second reading in Parliament, the Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella said that the opposition opposed the bill, as it was a threat to media freedom and democracy.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa, said the Bill did not threaten media freedom.

“The Bill intends to regulate processing of personal data; to identify and strengthen the rights of data subjects in relation to the protection of personal data; to provide for the designation of the data protection authority; and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, according to Parliament. The Bill is just one of the legislations with regard to data. Several more Bills would be introduced in the future, such as the Cyber Security Bill,” he said.