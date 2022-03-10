Government should table the IMF report in Parliament – Ranil

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday (March 09) requested the Government to present in Parliament the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe said it would be better if the government could table the report and the letters sent by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) requesting the IMF to amend the report, at the end of this week.

“We also need the statistics regarding foreign reserves, etc., so that the party leaders can study and discuss them. If we hold discussions without referring to them, it will be futile. The Finance Ministry and the CBSL have submitted the report. It would be better if it could be tabled by the end of this week. We can study them and prepare for the All-Party Assembly,” Wickremesinghe said.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena said that the report would be tabled soon.