President regrets sacking of Udaya and Wimal

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told SLFP last week that he was sorry about his decision to sack Ministers Udaya Gammanpila and Wimal Weerawansa. But he stressed that he had been compelled to take that decision, according to Environment Minister cum Sri Lanka Freedom Party senior Mahinda Amaraweera.

Minister Amaraweera said that an All Party Conference would be held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 23 March in response to a request made by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

Amaraweera said that the SLFP requested that an all party conference be held to find a solution to the current problems that had cropped up in the country.

The SLFP presented 15 proposals to the President.

“None of those proposals were made to gain political mileage. We proposed a programme to solve the issues affecting the country and the people expeditiously.”

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa were very pleased with their proposal, the Environment Minister said.

