Pharmacies to remain open during curfew

Pharmacy in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Health says pharmacies across the country have been granted approval to remain open despite the curfew in place owing to efforts to combat COVID-19.

The Ministry has given the relevant instructions to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Accordingly, the patient’s diagnosis and prescription are allowed to be used as a curfew pass.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has requested the Acting IGP to grant permission for movement of pharmacy workers and vehicles transporting medicines while the curfew is in force.

