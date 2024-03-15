PMI Sri Lanka to host Regional Project Management Conference 2024

Posted by Editor on March 15, 2024 - 10:48 am

Project Management Institute (PMI) Sri Lanka Chapter will host the Regional Project Management Conference 2024 (PMRC24) on May 31, 2024, at Hotel Galadari in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Unifying Strategies and Leadership – Achieving Project Excellence.”

The PMI Sri Lanka Chapter has been hosting the Annual Project Management Conference since 2010.

A media briefing was recently held by PMI Sri Lanka to raise awareness about the Regional Project Management Conference 2024 (PMRC24) and the National Project Management Excellence Awards, which will be conducted alongside the conference.

Participants in the media briefing on behalf of PMI Sri Lanka were President Saman Kandanearachchi, Executive Vice President Dhammike Mendis, VP Finance Lalith Withana, VP Membership Anoja Basnayake, VP Events & Marketing Pasan Manukith, VP Professional Development Geeshan Wickramasinghe, and Immediate Past President Dushyantha Dassanayake.

Read the full press release issued by PMI Sri Lanka:

The Project Management Institute (PMI) is the global authority in project management, committed to advancing the project management profession.

PMI is widely acknowledged as the foremost professional organization for the project, program, and portfolio management profession, boasting a membership base of over 2.9 million professionals worldwide.

PMI, established in 1969, provides valuable services to professionals worldwide through global advocacy, collaboration, education, and research. By offering globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses, and networking opportunities, we contribute to the advancement of careers, enhancement of organizational success, and further growth of the project management profession.

PMI has been advocating for project professionals worldwide since its establishment. Project Management enables individuals to communicate effectively across various industries, geographical locations, and project management types, such as projects, programs, or portfolios.

This widely used language guides organizations towards attaining consistent and foreseeable outcomes, which is crucial given the substantial investment of over $12 trillion in infrastructure and capital projects globally annually.

The PMI Sri Lanka Chapter has served as the official representative of the Project Management Institute USA in Sri Lanka since 2003 PMI Sri Lanka Chapter was formed and a public launch was successfully executed at JAIC Hilton in September 2004.

The impressive number of members and the positive response from them enabled the PMI Colombo chapter to achieve charter status in January 2005.

Our main objective is to promote the sustainable development of Sri Lanka by strengthening the professionals to manage and administer projects, programs, or portfolios about best practices, standards, and professional development.

PMICSL promotes project management as a key profession to increase awareness about the importance of project management in organizational success in public and private sector organizations. Nearly 6,712 people work as project management professionals in Sri Lanka right now.

PMI Sri Lanka Chapter has been hosting the Annual Project Management Conference since 2010.

This year marks the 7th Project Management Conference of the Chapter. Also, we are proud to announce that this year we are the host chapter for the Regional Project Management Conference 2024 (PMRC24) for Region 11 which covers India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The theme for this year’s Regional Conference is “Unifying Strategies and Leadership- Achieving Project Excellence”.

The Conference is planned to be held on 31st May 2024 at the Hotel Galadari, Colombo Sri Lanka.

This conference would provide a platform for project management professionals to network, work together, and expand their understanding of current trends in project management theory, practice, and technology (such as artificial intelligence tools for PM) and also to impart some wisdom gained from the leaders in the field.

Their goal is to create an environment where everyone has a chance to shine in the areas of program, project, and portfolio management while exchanging information with regional project management specialists and project management experts.

The National Project Management Excellence (NPME) Awards are a prestigious and impactful method of acknowledging well-executed projects and the project professionals who have facilitated their success.

The National Project Management Excellence (NPME) Awards Ceremony is one of the most important yearly events of the Chapter that is conducted together with the annual conference.

The 2024 NPME Awards will acknowledge and express gratitude towards project teams and organizations that have exhibited exceptional performance and professionalism in their project endeavors, while also making valuable contributions to the field of project management and the PMI community.

Another objective of the Awards is to demonstrate the exceptional quality and originality of project management across many fields and sectors, encompassing IT, construction, engineering, healthcare, education, and social development, among others.

Furthermore, this initiative will improve the accessibility and reputation of the PMI-Colombo Chapter and its members as the foremost authority and proponent of project management in Sri Lanka while stimulating and encouraging present and prospective project managers to strive for exceptional performance and ongoing enhancement in their work and professional trajectory.

The Project Management Institute Sri Lanka Chapter invites all project stakeholders to collaborate with the chapter in commemorating the National Project Management Excellence Awards and participating in the Project Management Regional Conference 2024.