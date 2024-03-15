Rakna Arakshaka Lanka takes over Expressway Security and Rescue Operations
Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited has taken over the internal security and rescue operations of expressways following the stepping down of the Police Special Task Force (STF), which was previously responsible for these tasks.
The Road Development Authority (RDA) stated that officers from Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited have been deployed for road safety since Wednesday (March 13).
The RDA mentioned that these security operations were contracted at an expense of approximately Rs.12 million per month.
However, the RDA also specified that the security and rescue operations for the section between Mirigama and Kurunegala along the Central Expressway have been entrusted to local authorities.
