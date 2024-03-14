Bail rejected for Keheliya Rambukwella and five others until case is over

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2024 - 3:40 pm

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has once again rejected granting bail and ordered that former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, the former Secretary of the Ministry of Health, and four other accused of importing substandard human Immunoglobulin vials be remanded until the trial is over.

The magistrate made the order after considering relevant bail requests before the court today (March 14).

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has ordered that the case be called again on March 28, 2024.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Rambukwella on February 2, 2024, in connection with the procurement of substandard human Immunoglobulin vials when he arrived there, complying with a court order issued on February 1, 2024.

He was arrested after recording a statement for more than 10 hours regarding the import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections.