NPP to revise IMF agreement

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2024 - 3:32 pm

A discussion took place this morning (March 14) at the Shangri La Hotel in Colombo between a group of representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including Peter Brewer, head of operations in Sri Lanka for the IMF, and representatives of the National People’s Power (NPP).

Vijitha Herath, National Executive Member of the NPP, stated that the representatives of the IMF were informed that under an NPP rule, the clauses of the IMF agreement burdening the people and selling public resources would be revised.

He made this statement while addressing a press conference held at the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) head office in Pelawatta, Battaramulla today (March 14), to disclose the details of the discussion between the IMF and NPP, which took place earlier at the Shangri La Hotel in Colombo.