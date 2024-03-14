Dates fixed for No-Confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena
Posted by Editor on March 14, 2024 - 2:57 pm
During today’s (March 14) party leaders’ meeting, it was decided to debate the no-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane on March 19 and 20.
The vote on the motion will take place at 4:30 PM on March 20, 2024.
The motion of no confidence was jointly submitted by members of the opposition due to their dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s handling of the Online Safety Bill.
