Riot Police on Friday resorted to baton-charge to disperse protesters demonstrating in Puttalam against the proposed sanitary landfill site in Aruwakkalu.

The people were protesting against the project saying that a drain has been excavated to release waste to the lagoon.

The Megapolis and the Western Development Ministry introduced the ‘Metro Colombo Solid Waste Management Project’ (MCSWMP) through which it intends to carry out ‘Sanitary Land Fills’ with Korean technology as a safe and sustainable solution to the solid waste disposal to the entire country.

The protesters had demanded an opportunity to meet with President Maithripala Sirisena, who is reportedly visiting the Puttalam area today, and had engaged in the demonstration since early this morning (22).

They had sought a discussion with the President on the landfill site to be built at Aruwakkalu.