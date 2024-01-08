Police Constable interdicted for smoking cannabis while on duty

A Police Constable (PC) of Habaraduwa police has been interdicted for smoking cannabis while on duty.

According to sources, a Chief Inspector (CI) had arrested him and produced him before the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) at Karapitiya Hospital where the suspect was reported to be a drug addict.

He was interdicted by the Galle SP Sanath Amarasinghe on the JMO’s report.