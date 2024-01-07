Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed President of SLMA

Senior Consultant Physician Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama has been appointed as the new President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA).

Accordingly, Dr. Wijewickrama assumed duties in his position as the 136th President of the SLMA during an event on January 06, 2024.

Addressing the event while assuming duties in his position on Saturday (January 06), Dr. Wijewickrama stated that the shortage of medicines in the country is gradually disappearing.

He also mentioned that specialist doctors are ready to work together with the Ministry of Health while giving the necessary instructions to the Ministry of Health to further reduce the shortage of medicines.