Four Sri Lankan Cricketers join Sri Lanka Police

Posted by Editor on January 7, 2024 - 9:22 am

Four Sri Lankan cricketers who have represented the Police Cricket Club since 2023, joined the Sri Lanka Police.

Accordingly, Kusal Janith Perera and Chamara Silva have joined as Chief Inspectors of Police, and Ashen Bandara and Nuvan Pradeep have joined as Inspectors of Police.

The players represent the Sri Lanka Police Cricket team which achieved joint champion status in the recently concluded Sri Lanka Cricket first-class competition.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles presents official appointment letters to the four cricketers joining the Sri Lanka Police, witnessed by Acting Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon.