Sri Lanka Government to expeditiously address challenges facing business community in Northern Province

Posted by Editor on January 7, 2024 - 8:59 am

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday (January 06) that comprehensive solutions would be offered to address the challenges encountered by businessmen in the Northern Province within the next two months.

He highlighted that officials from relevant Ministries will visit the Northern Province within the next two weeks to assess the situation, with plans to establish a dynamic agency dedicated to resolving issues faced by the business community in the province.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks during a discussion held earlier today at the Jaffna District Secretariat, engaging with industrialists, fishermen and farmers of the Jaffna District.

Approximately 300 representatives from the industrial, fishing and farming sectors in the Northern Province are actively engaged in this event, wherein they presented their challenges and proposed new ideas related to their respective industries to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Wickremesinghe, attentively addressing the concerns raised, promptly initiated actions to provide solutions to certain issues.

Notably, the industrialists have appealed to the President for the establishment of an industrial zone in the Northern Province. In response, the President has directed officials to explore suitable land areas for this purpose.

Additionally, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed officials to expedite the establishment of a Provincial Business Promotion Centre in the Northern Province.

Acknowledging the crucial role of business development in the province’s active contribution to the national economy, the President has instructed officials to swiftly address the challenges hindering this progress.

Simultaneously, President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in a meeting with the academic staff of Jaffna University at the Jaffna District Secretariat, today (06).

Jaffna University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S. Srisatkunarajah, along with the academic staff, including senior lecturers of the university, was in attendance. During the meeting, a comprehensive development plan outlining transformative changes for Jaffna University was presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed a comprehensive redesign of the university system, particularly emphasizing technological advancements. He urged the implementation of diverse approaches to ensure English proficiency among all university students, advocating for the use of distance learning methods.

Acknowledging the challenge of human resources, the President suggested tapping into the diaspora, including retired individuals, and welcoming foreign lecturers who express interest. Support, such as tickets and residential options, would be provided based on individual preferences.

The President stressed the importance of understanding the expectations of those willing to contribute, and measures have already been introduced to facilitate their involvement. He encouraged clear communication of specific requirements to ensure a seamless process.

To address the human resource shortage, the President proposed exploring the option of attracting non-diaspora lecturers, possibly from Sri Lanka or other countries like India (Bangalore) or the United States. External lecturers would be engaged for a defined period, with Jaffna leading the initiative for other universities to follow.

The President also suggested considering agreements with other universities, allowing them to provide lecturers as needed. This collaborative effort would rely on the commitment of each university to implement these measures successfully. In terms of foreign students, universities were encouraged to decide on enrolment targets based on their willingness and capacity.

(President’s Media)