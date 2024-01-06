Sri Lanka installs Facial Recognition System at Airport to identify criminal suspects

Posted by Editor on January 6, 2024 - 4:05 pm

An automatic facial recognition system has been installed at Sri Lanka’s Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to identify people who may be involved in criminal activities.

The relevant measures were taken under the instructions of the Public Security Minister Tiran Alles and Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon with the aim of identifying persons who may be involved in any illegal activities, when departing or arriving in Sri Lanka.

Acting IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon said some 42 criminals had left Sri Lanka after committing crimes during the past and a mechanism is required to prevent that.