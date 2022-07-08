Police Curfew imposed in several areas of Western Province in Sri Lanka

Police curfew has been imposed in seven Police Divisions in Sri Lanka with effect from 9:00 PM today (July 08) until further notice.

Accordingly, curfew has been imposed in the Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police divisions.

Police said the law will be strictly enforced on those violating the police curfew.

Travelling through the areas where police curfew is in effect is completely prohibited and police have advised to use other alternative routes.