Police curfew lifted

The Police headquarters announces that the curfew imposed on certain Police Divisions in the Western Province has been lifted from 08:00 AM today (July 09).

Police curfew was imposed in the Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central Police divisions as of 9:00 PM yesterday (July 08) until further notice.

However, the Police Headquarters issuing a statement this morning said the Police curfew will be lifted as of 06:00 AM.