Jul 09 2022 July 9, 2022 July 9, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Police curfew lifted

Posted in

Sri Lanka Police logo

The Police headquarters announces that the curfew imposed on certain Police Divisions in the Western Province has been lifted from 08:00 AM today (July 09).

Police curfew was imposed in the Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central Police divisions as of 9:00 PM yesterday (July 08) until further notice.

However, the Police Headquarters issuing a statement this morning said the Police curfew will be lifted as of 06:00 AM.

Share on FB