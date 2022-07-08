Sri Lanka’s University Students’ protest march tear-gassed in Colombo

Sri Lanka Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protest march staged by the students of the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) at the entrance to Bank of Ceylon Mawatha, Colombo.

A massive anti-government rally organised by the IUSF kicked off near the University of Kelaniya this afternoon (July 08).

Thousands of students demand for the immediate resignation of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Earlier today (July 08), the Colombo Chief Magistrate rejected a request made by the police, seeking a restraining order to prevent the IUSF protestors from entering several roads in the Cinnamon Garden police area.