Violence is not an Answer – U.S. Ambassador

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung says that violence is not an answer to the crisis.

If you are going to protest, please do so peacefully, she tweeted, adding that the military & police should grant peaceful protesters the space and security to do so.

Chaos & force will not fix the economy or bring the political stability that Sri Lankans need right now, she added.

