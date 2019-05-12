Police curfew in Chilaw
Posted by Editor on May 12, 2019 - 2:48 pm
Police curfew was imposed within the Chilaw Police Division with immediate effect until 4 a.m. tomorrow following a tense situation.
The Army fired shots in the air after a group of people who stormed in the Chilaw Town following a Facebook post which reportedly claimed about an alleged plan to attack.
All the shops in the town are reportedly closed due to the situation and the security had been tightened.
According to the police, the person who made the post has been arrested over the incident.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka claimed 4th place with 8 medals at Asian Athletics Championships 2023 July 17, 2023
- Yellen ‘eager’ to work with China on debt, other global challenges July 17, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s Postal Department to be modernized with a new Postal Act within this year July 17, 2023
- Chinese official Yuan Jiajun to visit Sri Lanka July 16, 2023
- Sri Lanka won another Gold and Silver at Asian Athletic Championships 2023 July 16, 2023