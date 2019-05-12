Police curfew in Chilaw

Police curfew was imposed within the Chilaw Police Division with immediate effect until 4 a.m. tomorrow following a tense situation.

The Army fired shots in the air after a group of people who stormed in the Chilaw Town following a Facebook post which reportedly claimed about an alleged plan to attack.

All the shops in the town are reportedly closed due to the situation and the security had been tightened.

According to the police, the person who made the post has been arrested over the incident.