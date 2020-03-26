Ongoing police curfew in the Jaffna district will continue to be in force until further notice due to current situation, President’s Media Division said.

Curfew in the Northern Province (Killinochchi, Jaffna, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu Districts) and the Puttalam District was to be lifted temporarily tomorrow Friday 27th at 6.00 am and re-enforced at 12 noon on the same day.

However, curfew in the Jaffna district has been extended.

Curfew instructions in other districts will remain as per previous notice.