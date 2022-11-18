Police fired tear gas and water cannons at IUSF protestors

Police have fired tear gas and water cannons on Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) protestors at Bauddhaloka Mawatha, close to the UN Headquarters, police said.

The IUSF launched a protest march this afternoon (November 18), demanding the immediate release of IUSF convener Wasantha Mudalige and the convener of the Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero.

One student has been arrested by the police.