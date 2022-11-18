Army Major among three dead in a tragic accident in Galgamuwa

A Major of Sri Lanka Army Gajaba Regiment in Saliyapura and two others died in a tragic motor accident in Gamgaluwa on Thursday (November 17) night.

Sri Lanka Police said the car in which they were travelling veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Police said the Army Major and four other civilians were travelling in the car when the accident took place due to high-speed.

The 35-year-old Army Major, a resident of Galgamuwa and two others who died are relatives of the Army Major, aged 30 and 36.

Two others who were injured including the driver were admitted to the Galgamuwa and Anuradhapura hospitals.