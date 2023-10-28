Police officers to be recruited to Consumer Affairs Authority of Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2023 - 9:09 am

A decision has been taken to recruit police officers for the special investigation unit of the Consumer Affairs Authority.

This was stated by the Minister of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security Nalin Fernando.

The Minister further stated that steps will be taken to provide complete security for the raids carried out by the officers of the Consumer Affairs Authority as well.