Sri Lanka supports United Nations resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza

Posted by Editor on October 28, 2023 - 9:51 am

During the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday (October 27), Sri Lanka expressed its support to a resolution urging an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with the goal of achieving a cessation of hostilities.

The resolution also called for unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which met in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.

The resolution titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” was adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against and 45 abstaining.

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly with Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK.

The United States and Israel voted against.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas, with the US expressing outrage at the “omission of evil”.

Before the General Assembly voted on the resolution, the 193-member body considered an amendment to the text proposed by Canada and co-sponsored by the US.

The amendment proposed by Canada asked for inserting a paragraph in the resolution that would state that the General Assembly “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release”.

India voted in favour of the amendment along with 87 other nations, while 55 member states voted against it and 23 abstained. The draft amendment could not be adopted, having failed to obtain a two-third majority of members present and voting.

(Courtesy: Daily Mirror)