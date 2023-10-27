At least 17 people hospitalized after massive fire in Pettah

Nearly 17 people were hospitalized after a massive fire broke out in a clothing store located at 2nd Cross Street in Pettah at around 9:30 AM today (October 27).

As per reports, six of the injured individuals are in critical condition.

Fire was extinguished after the Colombo Fire Brigade dispatched several fire engines to the scene.

Several other shops adjacent to the said clothing store were also damaged in the fire, according to the police.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed, Colombo Fort Police has initiated investigations into the matter.