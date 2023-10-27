Sri Lanka to allow people to make local government payments online from 2024

Sri Lanka has made arrangements to allow people to make all local government payments online from January 01, 2024.

This program launched with the aim of increasing the tax revenue and reducing the inconvenience caused to the public, State Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government Janaka Wakkumbura said.

State Minister Wakkumbura further stated that the pilot project has been implemented successfully.

Accordingly, people will be able to make various payments including taxes efficiently, under this program, the Minister said.