Police sealed off PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake’s Office

The office of the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake has been sealed off by the Kollupitiya Police.

According to Police, the Kollupitiya Police had received a complaint that a group of people was planning to destroy important documents in the PUCSL chairman’s office.

Accordingly, the relevant office has been sealed off according to a court order obtained by the Kollupitiya Police after reporting the facts to the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered police to seal off the Chairman’s office situated at Level 06, BOC Merchant Tower, No 28, St Michael’s Road. Colombo 03.

It was reported that the PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake is currently overseas and the relevant office will only be reopened after his return to Sri Lanka.