With the release of the General Election results, special Police protection has been accorded to UNP Headquarters Sirikotha with effect from yesterday (6) afternoon, Police sources said.

They said Police protection has also been provided to the Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya Head Office attached to Sirikotha.

Previously, special Police protection was only provided to Sirikotha when UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was present on the premises.

Meanwhile, none of the prominent leaders of the UNP had visited Sirikotha till evening yesterday and most of its working staff had also not reported for duty, a security officer at Sirikotha said.

