Police to seize assets of 24 major drug dealers who fled Sri Lanka
Police have identified 24 major drug smugglers who had left the country and action would be taken to confiscate their assets, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara today said.
He stated this while participating in a conference at the Government Information Department to brief on drug prevention programme.
Programmes to educate students and the public on the topic are being today as well coinciding with the national drug prevention week.