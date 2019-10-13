The police have uncovered explosives and weapons from a house of a an ex-LTTE militant in Kilinochchi, the Police Media said.

They said that initially the 36-year-old former LTTE member was arrested with a T-56 weapon and later when his house was searched, the following military items were found. The suspect’s wife and sister were also taken into police custody.

The result

Several types of hand grenades – 5

A stock of C-4 explosives

Several types of live ammunition – 230

Automatic rifle -1

Magazine – 1

Detonator – 62

A knife

A GPS

A camera

Bino

A Laptop

Mobile phones – 4

T-shirt with slain LTTE chief Prabhakaran – 4