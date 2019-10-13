Police uncover explosives in house of ex-LTTE militant
Posted in Local News
The police have uncovered explosives and weapons from a house of a an ex-LTTE militant in Kilinochchi, the Police Media said.
They said that initially the 36-year-old former LTTE member was arrested with a T-56 weapon and later when his house was searched, the following military items were found. The suspect’s wife and sister were also taken into police custody.
The result
Several types of hand grenades – 5
A stock of C-4 explosives
Several types of live ammunition – 230
Automatic rifle -1
Magazine – 1
Detonator – 62
A knife
A GPS
A camera
Bino
A Laptop
Mobile phones – 4
T-shirt with slain LTTE chief Prabhakaran – 4
Share on FB