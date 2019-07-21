Postal employees to report ‘sick’ from midnight today
Posted in Local News
Postal unions will launch a ‘sick note campaign’ from midnight today to draw the attention of the government to several unresolved issues.
The 24-hour protest will continue until Monday.
The unions staged a two-day strike last week due to what they termed “issues that had arisen due to Public Administration Circular No. 06/2006”.
The unions asserted that postal employees had been inconvenienced due to the recruitment procedure introduced by the circular.
(Source: The Island)
Only few people use snail Mail.
Most use eMail.
The postal Dept should be downsized and made efficient.