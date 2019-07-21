Postal unions will launch a ‘sick note campaign’ from midnight today to draw the attention of the government to several unresolved issues.

The 24-hour protest will continue until Monday.

The unions staged a two-day strike last week due to what they termed “issues that had arisen due to Public Administration Circular No. 06/2006”.

The unions asserted that postal employees had been inconvenienced due to the recruitment procedure introduced by the circular.

(Source: The Island)