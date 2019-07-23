The trade union action launched by the postal service employees has been called off. The postal employees resorted to taking sick leave and engaged in a trade union action due to a number of demands not being met as promised.

Convenor of the Joint Postal Services Trade Union Chinthaka Bandara noted that around 26,000 postal service employees have collectively engaged in the trade union action which commenced at midnight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Posts had stated that 600,000 letters have piled up at the Central Mail Exchange due to this action. Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne noted that the letters will be distributed beginning today (July 23).

(Source: News 1st)