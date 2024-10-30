Postal voting begins for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election

The process for marking postal votes for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election begins today (October 30).

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has designated October 30 and November 4 as days for postal voting for the Police, District Secretariat staff, Election Commission offices, and the office of the Inspector General of Police.

The Tri-Forces and other government institutions can cast postal votes on either November 1 or November 4.

Government officials unable to vote on the designated days may vote at their respective district election offices on November 7 or November 8.

Out of 759,210 applications for postal voting, 738,050 have been approved, with 21,160 applications rejected. The number of postal applications increased by 25,731 compared to the recent Presidential Election.

In total, 8,821 candidates are contesting the Parliamentary Election, which will be held on November 14, 2024.

Chairman of the Election Commission R.M. A.L. Rathnayake has specified that the left index finger will be marked at this election, replacing the left little finger and left thumb, which were marked for the September 21 Presidential Election and the October 26 Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election, respectively.

Voters lacking an index finger on their left hand will be marked on another finger on their right hand, as outlined in Section 38(3)(b) of the Parliamentary Elections Act of 1981.