Six foreign nationals arrested in Seeduwa for visa violations

Posted by Editor on October 30, 2024 - 9:44 am

Six foreigners who were staying in the country without a visa have been arrested in the Amandoluwa area of Seeduwa.

The police stated that the suspects were apprehended during a raid conducted based on information about a group of foreigners violating immigration laws.

The arrested individuals are Bangladeshi nationals, aged 18, 23, 26, 39, and 43, according to the police.

Further investigations regarding the suspects have been initiated by the Seeduwa police.