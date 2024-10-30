Six foreign nationals arrested in Seeduwa for visa violations
Posted by Editor on October 30, 2024 - 9:44 am
Six foreigners who were staying in the country without a visa have been arrested in the Amandoluwa area of Seeduwa.
The police stated that the suspects were apprehended during a raid conducted based on information about a group of foreigners violating immigration laws.
The arrested individuals are Bangladeshi nationals, aged 18, 23, 26, 39, and 43, according to the police.
Further investigations regarding the suspects have been initiated by the Seeduwa police.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Six foreign nationals arrested in Seeduwa for visa violations October 30, 2024
- Postal voting begins for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election October 30, 2024
- Sri Lanka President outlines plans for economic independence and digital transformation October 29, 2024
- French Deputy Head of Mission meets Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary October 29, 2024
- Supreme Court allows Ranil to be named respondent in IGP appointment petition October 29, 2024