Johnston Fernando released on bail
Posted by Editor on October 30, 2024 - 12:24 pm
Former Minister Johnston Fernando, who had been in remand custody, was released on bail after appearing in court today (October 30).
He was granted bail following his appearance before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.
Fernando was arrested in connection with an incident involving the possession of an unregistered BMW motor vehicle.
