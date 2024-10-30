Oct 30 2024 October 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Johnston Fernando released on bail

Posted by Editor on October 30, 2024 - 12:24 pm

Johnston Fernando

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, who had been in remand custody, was released on bail after appearing in court today (October 30).

He was granted bail following his appearance before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Fernando was arrested in connection with an incident involving the possession of an unregistered BMW motor vehicle.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY