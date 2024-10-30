Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters begin union action over unresolved issues

Posted by Editor on October 30, 2024 - 6:32 pm

The Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union (SLRSMU) has initiated a trade union action today, halting ticket issuance duties as part of a protest over unresolved recruitment and promotion issues within the Department of Railways.

According to SLRSMU President Sumedha Somarathne, the union’s executive committee made this decision after unsuccessful discussions with the Private Secretary to the Minister of Transport and department officials earlier today.

Starting at 4:30 PM, station masters have stopped issuing tickets, handling seat reservations, and managing parcel transport.

However, regular train schedules remain unaffected, allowing passengers to travel without tickets during the action.

Somarathne emphasized that despite these measures, the union aims to minimize inconvenience to commuters.

The union has raised concerns about delayed promotions, typically expected every five years, and the increasing number of train service issues.

Somarathne highlighted critical needs for an updated train timetable and consistent handling of season tickets, particularly for students and employees, while also citing frequent train cancellations and derailments.

The SLRSMU is urging both the President and Prime Minister to address these administrative issues and hold responsible officials accountable for alleged misuse of public funds.