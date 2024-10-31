Sri Lanka President: This Divali, Sri Lanka embraces unity, hope, and the light of progress

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended heartfelt Divali greetings, urging the nation to embrace unity, wisdom, and progress on this significant occasion.

In his message, he highlighted the importance of enlightenment, cultural diversity, and an end to divisive politics, hoping for a prosperous and harmonious Sri Lanka.

Divali Message by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake:

Hindu devotees around the world celebrate Divali with great devotion, symbolising the victory of light over darkness. This festival represents hope, joy, and the triumph of good over evil, bringing communities together in a spirit of unity and celebration.

In Sri Lanka, the people have been searching for light in the dark for decades after gaining independence. Now, fresh hope is emerging as the realisation of their long-held hopes. We have entered an era of renaissance, where the aspirations of the people, which were suppressed by past rulers, are finally coming to the forefront.

Several legends inspire the celebration of Divali. Among them is the return of King Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after their fourteen year exile. Another story is the defeat of the Asura Narakasura by Lord Vishnu. These significant events are remembered and honoured by Hindu devotees during this vibrant festival.

Only the light of science can dispel the darkness of ignorance. Therefore, I urge everyone to light the Divali of wisdom this year. Let this Divali be a precious occasion for Sri Lankans to embrace a new way of thinking, fostering enlightenment and progress for all.

Let us appreciate the beauty of cultural diversity by extending respect, acceptance, and brotherhood toward one another. The time has come for the Sri Lankan nation, which has faced attempts at division and weakening, to stand undivided and strong. By rooting out injustice, discrimination, marginalisation, hate speech, and violence, we can lead the way in ending the political culture that creates divisions and fosters inequality between the privileged and the underprivileged.

I invite everyone to join in creating a new cultural existence that embodies compassion and critical thought. This Divali, I emphasise the importance of a cultural, political, and attitudinal transformation if we are to realise our hope of a prosperous country and a fulfilling life for all.

On this day of Divali, just as the light of countless lamps illuminates homes and cities, may the light of harmony and wisdom spread in the hearts of everyone.