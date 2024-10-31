PM Harini Amarasuriya calls for justice and unity in Deepavali message

Posted by Editor on October 31, 2024 - 7:27 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her Deepavali message, emphasizes the festival’s profound significance, urging it to inspire justice, compassion, and unity.

She calls for reflection on privilege and a strengthened commitment to building a more inclusive society, envisioning a nation where prosperity and dignity are accessible to all.

Deepavali Message by Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya:

“May the light of this festival not only illuminate our homes, but also ignite a deeper sense of justice, compassion, and solidarity in our hearts. As we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, let us honour the ongoing struggles of those who fight against systemic inequalities and exclusion.

“This is a time to reflect on the privilege of joy and prosperity, while recommitting ourselves to building a world where everyone can experience freedom, dignity, and belonging.

“Our collective goal, as envisioned through the principle ‘A thriving nation – A beautiful life,’ is to raise the living standards of all, ensuring that no one is left behind.

May this Deepavali bring light, joy and renewal to every life it touches. Wishing all those celebrating today a very happy, meaningful, and peaceful Deepavali!”