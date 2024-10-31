PM Harini Amarasuriya calls for justice and unity in Deepavali message
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her Deepavali message, emphasizes the festival’s profound significance, urging it to inspire justice, compassion, and unity.
She calls for reflection on privilege and a strengthened commitment to building a more inclusive society, envisioning a nation where prosperity and dignity are accessible to all.
Deepavali Message by Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya:
“May the light of this festival not only illuminate our homes, but also ignite a deeper sense of justice, compassion, and solidarity in our hearts. As we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, let us honour the ongoing struggles of those who fight against systemic inequalities and exclusion.
“This is a time to reflect on the privilege of joy and prosperity, while recommitting ourselves to building a world where everyone can experience freedom, dignity, and belonging.
“Our collective goal, as envisioned through the principle ‘A thriving nation – A beautiful life,’ is to raise the living standards of all, ensuring that no one is left behind.
May this Deepavali bring light, joy and renewal to every life it touches. Wishing all those celebrating today a very happy, meaningful, and peaceful Deepavali!”
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Tamil schools in Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces closed for Deepavali October 31, 2024
- PM Harini Amarasuriya calls for justice and unity in Deepavali message October 31, 2024
- Sri Lanka President: This Divali, Sri Lanka embraces unity, hope, and the light of progress October 31, 2024
- Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters begin union action over unresolved issues October 30, 2024
- Johnston Fernando released on bail October 30, 2024