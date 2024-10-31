Tamil schools in Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces closed for Deepavali
Posted by Editor on October 31, 2024 - 7:46 am
Government Tamil schools in the Southern and Sabaragamuwa Provinces of Sri Lanka have been granted holidays on November 1, 2024, in celebration of the Deepavali festival observed today (October 31).
Accordingly, all government Tamil schools in these provinces will be closed.
Previously, steps were taken to grant holidays to Tamil-medium schools in the Central and Uva Provinces on November 1, 2024, with classes rescheduled for November 9, 2024.
