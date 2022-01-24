Power cuts likely from Today

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers Association warned that there will be four-phase power cuts with effect from today (January 24).

Dhammika Wimalaratne, the Secretary of the CEB Engineers Association stated that if this fuel shortage continues, steps will be taken to cut off one hour of power today (January 24) and about two hours of power off the next day.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be taking place between 6.30 PM and 9.30 PM, and under four categories. However, the Engineers’ Association stated that they have not finalized it yet, and if the total number of hours is taken, the power supply will be cut off for nearly two hours from Tuesday (January 25).