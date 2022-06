Prageeth Ekneligoda Disappearance: Army Intelligence personnel granted bail – witness remanded

Nine Sri Lanka Army Intelligence personnel who were remanded over the enforced disappearance and murder of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, were released on bail today (June 17) by the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar.

The Nine Military Intelligence personnel who were previously out on bail, but charged with the enforced disappearance and murder of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda were remanded until the 13th of June.

However, a witness of this case has been remanded until June 23.