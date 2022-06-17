Two-week work from home period introduced for public sector employees in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Administration has issued a circular announcing a two-week, work-from-home period for public sector workers from Monday (June 20).

The decision was reached after taking into account the issues emerging in transportation services caused by the shortages of fuel as a result of the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The Secretaries to the Ministries, and Department / Institution Heads have been vested with the power to decide on calling in a minimum number of staff to ensure that public services are provided uninterrupted.

In addition, they are also given the power to assign any public servant to a Ministry, Department, or institution located close to his/her residence.

When employees are summoned to work, they must be summoned on a shift / roster basis.

If a public sector employee fails to turn up for the shift / roster that is prepared by the authority of the public institution, one personal holiday will be terminated from the said employee.

All public sector employees are requested to be available to work online, even if a roster is implemented for the functioning of public institutions.

However, this work from home initiative is not applicable to essential services, according to the ministry.



