Pramodya ready to reveal facts behind tragic defeat of Sri Lanka Cricket team

Posted by Editor on November 10, 2023 - 8:22 am

Sri Lanka’s national cricket team, which participated in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, returned to Sri Lanka this morning (November 10).

Accordingly, the Sri Lankan cricket team arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 05:05 AM today from Bangalore, India on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-174.

The Sri Lanka team led by Kusal Mendis lost the last game they played against New Zealand on Thursday (November 09) by 5 wickets in Bangalore.

After arriving at the Airport, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee Pramodya Wickramasinghe said “There was a certain group behind the tragic defeat of the Sri Lankan cricket team, and it was their conspiratorial plan”.

“They are trying to take control of Sri Lankan cricket”, and Wickramasinghe said all the facts about this will be announced through the public media in two days.

The Lankans endured a disappointing World cup campaign which was plagued by selection anomalies and injuries.

Sri Lanka managed to win just two games in the tournament, against England and the Netherlands while losing seven games.