Pramodya ready to reveal facts behind tragic defeat of Sri Lanka Cricket team
Sri Lanka’s national cricket team, which participated in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, returned to Sri Lanka this morning (November 10).
Accordingly, the Sri Lankan cricket team arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 05:05 AM today from Bangalore, India on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-174.
The Sri Lanka team led by Kusal Mendis lost the last game they played against New Zealand on Thursday (November 09) by 5 wickets in Bangalore.
After arriving at the Airport, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee Pramodya Wickramasinghe said “There was a certain group behind the tragic defeat of the Sri Lankan cricket team, and it was their conspiratorial plan”.
“They are trying to take control of Sri Lankan cricket”, and Wickramasinghe said all the facts about this will be announced through the public media in two days.
The Lankans endured a disappointing World cup campaign which was plagued by selection anomalies and injuries.
Sri Lanka managed to win just two games in the tournament, against England and the Netherlands while losing seven games.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- World Bank approves $150 million to strengthen financial sector in Sri Lanka November 10, 2023
- Inconsistency to blame for Sri Lanka’s poor World Cup, says coach Silverwood November 10, 2023
- Pramodya ready to reveal facts behind tragic defeat of Sri Lanka Cricket team November 10, 2023
- IMF Executive Board approves a proposal to increase financial quotas November 10, 2023
- Sri Lanka Parliament unanimously passes proposal to remove Sri Lanka Cricket’s office bearers November 9, 2023