Praveen Jayawickrama banned from Cricket for one year due to anti-corruption breach

Posted by Editor on October 2, 2024 - 10:30 pm

Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has received a one-year ban from all forms of cricket due to a violation of the sport’s anti-corruption code, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Of this one-year ban, the last six months are suspended.

In August, the ICC charged Jayawickrama for two reasons: failing to report an attempt to fix matches and obstructing an investigation into this matter.

The ICC revealed that the 26-year-old was approached to fix international matches and was also asked to persuade another player to do the same during the 2021 Lanka Premier League season. Jayawickrama acknowledged his violation of the anti-corruption code.

As a result of his admission, Jayawickrama accepted a one-year ineligibility period, with the last six months suspended.

He made his international debut in April 2021, taking 11 wickets in his first Test against Bangladesh.

Over his career, he has played five Test matches, five One Day Internationals (ODIs), and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). However, he has not represented Sri Lanka since June 2022.