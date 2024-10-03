Top Sri Lanka Defence officials pay courtesy calls on new Defence Secretary Thuyacontha

Posted by Editor on October 3, 2024 - 9:15 am

The Chief of Defence Staff, the commanders of the tri-forces, and the Acting IGP made courtesy calls on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, and Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Senior DIG Priyantha Weerasooriya, visited the Defence Secretary at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte, on separate occasions on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha held cordial discussions with the senior defence officers and the Acting IGP during the meetings.

This marks the first official visit of these senior officers to Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha since he assumed office on September 23, 2024.