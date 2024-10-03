IMF delegation reviews Sri Lanka’s progress under $2.9 Billion extended fund facility

A high-level delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (October 2) to review the future plans of the new government, led by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in relation to the ongoing IMF program.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss the progress of the IMF program and the disbursement of the fourth tranche of the $2.9 billion Extended Fund Facility.

Accordingly, a meeting between the delegation and the economic team appointed by the new government for IMF discussions took place yesterday afternoon (October 2) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Both parties reviewed the program that has been in place between the IMF and Sri Lanka so far, and plans for future activities were also presented.

The IMF representatives expressed their appreciation for the ongoing reforms under the current government, which are improving perceptions of Sri Lanka.

This visit marks a crucial step in reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to economic stability and in securing continued support from the IMF.

The IMF team included Mr. Peter Breuer, Senior Mission Chief; Ms. Sarwat Jahan, Resident Representative; and Ms. Manavee Abeyawickrama, Economist.

Representing Sri Lanka were key members of the Economic Policy Council, including Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; Professor Anil Jayantha, Chair of the Economic Policy Council and Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs and Finance; Mr. Sunil Handunnetti; Prof. Seetha Bandara Ranathunga; Mr. Sunil Gamage; Mr. Duminda Hulangamuwa, Senior Advisor to the President; Dr. Nandasiri Kihimbiyahetti; Prof. O.G. Dayaratne Banda; and Mr. Amarasena Athukorala.